1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after purchasing an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $10,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 151,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,290 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.