16,395 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

