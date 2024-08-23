1,810 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,454 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEX opened at $116.72 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

