1,930 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,633.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Game Technology by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

