1,948 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

