2,338 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

