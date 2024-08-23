24,459 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KROS. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,367,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of KROS opened at $44.74 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KROS

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.