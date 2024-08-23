2,880 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $13,550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Hess by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

