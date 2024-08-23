3,926 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

