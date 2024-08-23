3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 9,729 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
3D Printing ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $115.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97.
About 3D Printing ETF
