48,355 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter.

NAPA stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $955.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

