5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.41

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 17241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.