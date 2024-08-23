7,585 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

BRP opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

