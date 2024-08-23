7,850 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

