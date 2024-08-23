8,691 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 182,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

