9,629 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 657,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 79.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

