a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

