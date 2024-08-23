Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $119.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

