Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.54. Approximately 557,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,970,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.39.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

