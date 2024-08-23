Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 25,205 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,205 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $783,875.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,669,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,724,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $779,250.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

Appian Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

View Our Latest Report on APPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.