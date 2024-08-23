Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a PE ratio of -168.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.00.
Abitibi Royalties Company Profile
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abitibi Royalties
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Abitibi Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abitibi Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.