abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 0.77 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.6 %
ASLI opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The firm has a market cap of £253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.71, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 49.45 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.10 ($0.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.01.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
