abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 0.77 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 0.6 %

ASLI opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The firm has a market cap of £253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.71, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 49.45 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.10 ($0.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.01.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

