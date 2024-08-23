Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Up 9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.24. 5,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Acreage Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
About Acreage
Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acreage
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.