Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $268.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

