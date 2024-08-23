Adam Lee Soroca Sells 7,910 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

