Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 182,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

