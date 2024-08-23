Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of ADUS opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $133.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $8,274,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
