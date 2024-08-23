Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACET opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

