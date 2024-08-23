Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $557.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.85. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

