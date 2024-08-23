Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $127,234,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,014,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

