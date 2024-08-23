Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY24 guidance to 2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

