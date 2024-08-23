Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.