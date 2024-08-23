Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

