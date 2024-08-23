Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.00

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 333 shares changing hands.

Aggregated Micro Power Stock Up 407.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92. The firm has a market cap of £64.54 million and a P/E ratio of 70.77.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

