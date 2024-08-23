Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.210-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.42 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.76. The stock had a trading volume of 394,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.07.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

