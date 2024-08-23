Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on A. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.