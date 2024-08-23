Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.210-5.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.76. 394,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.48. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.