Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $71,364.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

ABNB opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Airbnb by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

