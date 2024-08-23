AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Fiona Clutterbuck Acquires 4,425 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clutterbuck bought 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($25,873.83).

AJ Bell Stock Down 1.1 %

AJB stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.85) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.00. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 483.50 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.69) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 410 ($5.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

