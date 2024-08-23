Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

AKAM opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $610,285 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.