Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

