Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

