Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Edward Rizzuti Sells 322 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alamo Group Trading Up 0.2 %

ALG opened at $180.23 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,191,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

