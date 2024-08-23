Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,254 shares of company stock worth $2,382,312 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGI stock opened at C$26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$27.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.92.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.1041667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

