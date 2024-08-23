Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 2.4%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $84.78. Approximately 961,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,117,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

