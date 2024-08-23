Alerus Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.