Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $227.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALX

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.