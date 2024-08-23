Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 363.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 495,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,775,815 shares of company stock worth $898,106,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.