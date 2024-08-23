AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 7.02% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,401,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,358,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the first quarter valued at about $405,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.