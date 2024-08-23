Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.57. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 15,111 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.