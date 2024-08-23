Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

